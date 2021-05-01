Sir Keir Starmer has urged the UK government to “go further” in applying sanctions on Russia.

The Labour leader also stressed the importance of standing “united with our allies” in the face of “Russian aggression”.

“I do want to see the government going further in relation to sanctions,” Mr Starmer said.

“I don’t think they’ve used the powers that they’ve already got as much as they should have done.”

He added that any donations to the Conservative Party that may be linked to Vladimir Putin should be looked at closely.

