An “invincible” Russian tank has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces, British intelligence has confirmed.

Equipped with exploding armour and a smokescreen to defend against laser-guided missiles, Vladimir Putin's forces believe it to be the most technologically-advanced vehicle at their disposal.

The war in Ukraine is the first time it has been deployed in combat, but analysts believe its debut has been underwhelming.

“At least one T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank, has been destroyed in fighting,” the Ministry of Defence said.

According to The Telegraph, the vehicle was supposed to be impregnable.

