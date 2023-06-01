Buildings in Russian town burn after ‘massive shelling’

A fire burned in a Russian border town on Thursday, 1 June, as Russian officials reported shelling by Ukrainian forces.

Footage shows an administration building on Lenin Street in Shebekino, Belgorod, up in flames.

Belogrod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that five people were injured on Thursday morning.

“Ukrainian armed forces fired Grad missiles at the center and outskirts of the city,” he said.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the reports.

It comes after Ukrainian officials reported that a mother and her 11-year-old daughter were among three people killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday.