The Kremlin has claimed Boris Johnson was lying when he said Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run-up to the Ukraine war.

President Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that what Johnson said was “a lie.”

“There were no threats of missiles,” Mr Peskov said.

“It is either a deliberate lie - so you have to ask Mr Johnson why he chose to put it that way - or it was an unconscious lie and he did not in fact understand what Putin was talking to him about.”

Sign up for our newsletters.