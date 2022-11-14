The withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson signals the “beginning of the end” for Vladimir Putin, a former Russian prime minister has said.

On 9 November, defence minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the Ukrainian city, which had been occupied since March.

Speaking to Sky News, Mikhail Kasyanov said that he predicted that Putin would start losing the war “by the end of the year.”

“The beginning of the end has already started.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.