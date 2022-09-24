Tearful goodbyes as Russian reservists head to Ukraine after 'partial mobilisation'

Families have been seen embracing and crying at a stadium in Neryungri, a town in Russia’s eastern Sakha Republic, following Putin’s announcement of the mobilisation of reserves.

The rallying from the president was made on Wednesday (21 September), and already, men are preparing to go and fight in Ukraine.

Flights out of Russia have reportedly been overwhelmed with residents trying to avoid being sent into the warzone.

It’s thought up to 300,000 reservists have been called up so far.

