Chrissy Tiegan reveals ‘what all mothers want’ in new KFC advert

Chrissy Tiegan has revealed “what all mothers want” as she fronts a new KFC advert for Mother’s Day in the US.

The 38-year-old stars in a new advert for the chicken chain ahead of Mother’s Day on 12 May.

Standing in front of the infamous red and white striped boxes of chicken, the TV star says: “Mother’s Day is my day and I want a break from cooking entirely.

“For the dads, partners, and adult children out there, one way mom wants to be celebrated, aside from total peace and quiet, is with a good meal. So, this one is for the moms.

“KFC changed their menu to reflect what moms want... a little time off and some chicken.”