Russian soldier pleads guilty in first war crimes trial since invasion of Ukraine

A Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to war crimes in the first trial since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, could be sentenced to life in prison for shooting a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the village of Chupakhivka in Sumy on February 28.

Shyshimarin could be sentenced to life in prison if he is convicted under the Ukrainian criminal code.

Aside from Shyshimarin's prosecution, investigators are collecting evidence of possible war crimes to present to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

