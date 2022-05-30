Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukrainian drone before it hits tank

An advisor to the Ukrainian military has released footage of what he says are Russian soldiers giving a Ukrainian drone the middle finger.

This video was posted on Telegram by Anton Geraschenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Sunday (29 May).

Gerashenko said that the video was taken in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

The advisor called the drone strike “filigree precise work” carried out by “special forces of the 15th Main Directorate of the DVKR in [the] Ukrainian Security Service.”

