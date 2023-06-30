When polled over who would be in support of the proposed government Rwanda deportations, last night’s Question Time audience (29 June), left Fiona Bruce stunned.

Debate was rife on the show after the plans were deemed ‘unlawful’ by courts, much to the dismay of many politicians.

“Even though we have more people that voted Conservative than for any other single party here, is there anyone here who supports sending people to Rwanda?”, she asked the audience, all of whom remained silent.

Realising no one had put their hands up, the crowd broke out into applause.