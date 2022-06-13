George Eustice has maintained that the government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is the “right thing to do”.

The environment secretary spoke on Monday morning (13 June), ahead of the first deportation flight which is expected to take off later today.

“It’s something the government and oppositions have talked about as a potential solution for a very long time, going back some 20 years,” Mr Eustice said.

“We think it is the right thing to do in order to try to address this problem of people putting their lives at risk.”

