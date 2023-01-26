Sadiq Khan opens up on safety of women in London

Sadiq Khan has opened up on whether he believes London is a safe place for women.

The London mayor discussed the issue during a recent interview on The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett.

“I speak to too many women and girls, women in particular, who say they’re imposing a curfew on themselves ... in that case, it’s not safe,” he said.

Mr Khan added that “perception is important” because it is “fear of crime.”

