Sajid Javid has been challenged by an unvaccinated NHS doctor over the government's policy of mandatory Covid jabs for healthcare staff.

During a visit to Kings College Hospital, the health secretary asked staff for their opinions on the new rules.

Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist who has been treating Covid patients since the start of the pandemic, explained his viewpoint to Mr Javid.

"I have not had a vaccination, I do not want to have a vaccination," he said.

"The science isn't strong enough," James continued, explaining the transmission rates of Omicron and Delta.

Sign up to our newsletters here.