Rail strikes: Labour minister sacked for appearing on rail picket line speaks out

Labour frontbencher Sam Tarry has spoken out following Keir Starmer’s decision to sack him after he joined striking rail workers on a picket line on Wednesday, 27 July.

The junior shadow transport minister defied orders by conducting TV interviews next to strikers in London.

Labour said that Mr Tarry was sacked for making unauthorised media appearances.

“I want to be part of a Labour Party... that stands in solidarity with workers in their disputes, whatever that may be,” Mr Tarry said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.