Afghan girls sit graduation exams despite being banned from school by Taliban

Afghan girls were allowed to take their high school graduation exams this week, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.

The decision applied to 31 out of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces where the winter school break starts in late December, according to AP.

Students, however, were left upset with the little time they were given to prepare for the tests, with some describing the activity as “pointless”.

“We don’t want much, we only want to study in our country, because it’s our right,” grade 12 student Zubaida said.

Sign up for our newsletters.