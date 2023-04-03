Schools face more strikes as teachers reject government pay offer

Schools in England face fresh strikes this spring after members of the largest education union in the UK rejected the government’s pay offer.

An overwhelming 98 per cent of National Education Union (NEU) teacher members in England, who responded in a consultative ballot, voted to turn down the deal.

Teachers in England are now set to strike on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May.

The NEU described the pay offer as “insulting” and said it has “united the profession in its outrage”.

