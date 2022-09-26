Nicola Sturgeon calls Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget a ‘morally abhorrent disaster’

Nicola Sturgeon has called new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting economic plans “morally abhorrent.”

Scotland’s first minister said the mini-budget is a “catastrophic disaster that is playing out in real-time before our eyes,” warning the UK economy is in “crisis.”

In a damning assessment, Ms Sturgeon said the plan does nothing to help the majority of the population, and instead will “make a relatively small number of already rich people, even richer.”

Mr Kwarteng announced last week that the government was making the biggest tax cuts the UK has seen in the past 50 years.

Sign up for our newsletters.