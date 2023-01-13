Rishi Sunak visited HM Coastguard, Inverness on Thursday as he started his short tour of Scotland in a bid to “strengthen” his relationship with Nicola Sturgeon.

This week marks his first trip to the nation since becoming prime minister last year.

Mr Sunak insisted Scotland’s NHS is benefitting from “extra investment” thanks to the British government, as he used a trip north of the border to highlight the benefits of staying in the UK.

