Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared to call Lara Trump “Lara S***” during a live interview

The presenter appeared to stumble as he introduced the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump during Monday’s show (17 February).

Hannity had just finished an interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, when he introduced Ms Trump, who is set host a new show called “My View With Lara Trump.”

After stumbling on the introduction, Hannity added: “By the way, it will be a hit show.”