Child victims’ photos held up in silence as tech CEOs arrive at safety hearing

Audience members held up photos of their loved ones in silence as CEOs of Facebook, X/Twitter, Snap, TikTok, and Discord took their seats during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation on Wednesday, 31 March.

Mark Zuckerberg, Linda Yaccarino, Evan Spiegel, Shou Zi Chew, and Jason Citron appeared before lawmakers to answer questions on the steps their companies are taking to keep children safe online.

Before the tech leaders spoke, the hearing began with video testimonies from survivors of childhood sexual abuse on social media, as well as their families.