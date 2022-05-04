Elderly Shanghai resident taken away to morgue in body bag while still alive

An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, only for workers to realise he was still alive.

The horrifying video, shared on Chinese social media, is the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.

Footage shot by a bystander shows several workers - dressed in protective clothing - recoil as they open the bag to find the man alive.

He is then wheeled out of the herse and back towards a building.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.