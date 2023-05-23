Climate protesters disrupted Shell's annual general meeting on Tuesday, 23 May, shouting "go to hell" and "shut down Shell" as the oil giant's chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie looked on.

Sir Andrew was unable to start the annual shareholder meeting at London’s Excel centre as activist sung and shouted before being carried out one by one by security staff.

Tuesday's scenes were reminiscent of last year's AGM, which was delayed by approximately three hours with similar protests.

