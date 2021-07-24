Sinkhole opens up in Liverpool

Repair work is under way after a sinkhole appeared following a water main burst in Liverpool.

Fire crews were called to the 4.5 metre (15ft) by six metre (20ft) sinkhole in Green Lane at the junction of Prescot Road, Old Swan, at about 10.30pm on Friday,

Firefighters worked to restrict the flow of water as road closures were put in place.

In a statement on Saturday, the firm said: “A large water main burst on Prescot Road yesterday evening which caused some customers in the area to have no water or poor water pressure.