Russians open fire on Sky News team in Ukraine

Shocking footage shows the moment the Russian military opened fire on a Sky News team in Ukraine.

Chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and his team were attacked near Kyiv with camera operator Richie Mockler taking two rounds to his body armour.

The team was able to get out of the situation without any casualties with Ramsay admitting “it’s a miracle any of us got out, let alone all five of us.”

