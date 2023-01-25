Slack appears to experience outage in middle of working day

Slack, the office instant messaging app, appears to have experienced an outage in the middle of the working day today, 25 January.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of websites and services, showed a spike in reports of a Slack outage just before 3:30pm.

The app became a key service for companies with the increase in remote working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outage comes after its competitor Microsoft, which runs the Teams messaging service and Outlook email, experienced similar technologial problems.

