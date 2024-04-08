Astronomer explains why 2024 solar eclipse is one-in-ten-million-year occurrence

An astronomer has explained why the 2024 solar eclipse is one in ten million year occurrence.

North America will be treated to a total solar eclipse today (8 April), plunging into darkness during the daytime.

The rare occurrence will see many flocking to catch a glimpse of the moon completely covering the sun as they stand in the darkest part of the moon’s shadow.

Astronomer Dr David Whitehouse told Sky News: “In an amazing coincidence today, which only happens over a few tens of millions of years over the entire history of the earth, is that the moon is the same size as the sun as seen from the Earth.”

A partial solar eclipse may be visible in the UK between about 7.50pm and 8.50pm.