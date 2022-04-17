A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident at a mall in South Carolina on Saturday (16 April) that left 14 people injured.

The incident took place around 2pm at the Columbiana Centre in the city of Columbia.

Of the 14 people injured, nine were shot, while five were hurt in the panic and chaos as shoppers tried to flee the scene.

Authorities currently believe the shooting was “not a random act of violence” but rather triggered by “some kind of conflict” among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.