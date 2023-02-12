Shocking footage shows the moments before a man was shot in the head with a crossbow at point-blank range.

Maricel Melinte, 47, shot the victim - whom he knew - at a property in Southampton on September 26, 2021.

A struggle then ensued in which Melinte tried to further attack the man with a hammer.

The victim, aged in his 30s, fought Melinte off and locked him outside, and survived the attack.

Melinte was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Sign up for our newsletters.