Susanna Reid was visibly emotional as Southport attack survivor Leanne Lucas spoke of the impact of the horrific event during her launch of a new "evil will not win"

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were murdered and eight other children and two adults were injured in the attack in July last year, carried out with a knife bought on Amazon while the killer was underage.

The yoga teacher, who was critically injured, is leading a "Let's Be Blunt" campaign to move to round-ended kitchen knives.

Ms Lucas vowed: "Evil will not win. There has to be something that comes out of this."

The campaign will coincide with a national knife crime awareness week, during which the government has also announced a new knife amnesty taking place in July.