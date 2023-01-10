The failure of the Virgin Orbit launch to reach orbit is "disappointing", a UK Space Agency director has said.

After taking off from Newquay Airport, the plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

But the Start Me Up mission - the first rocket launch from UK soil - returned to Cornwall after suffering an "anomaly" which meant it failed to orbit.

"Whilst it's disappointing not to achieve orbit, we'll continue to press on," Matt Archer told reporters.

