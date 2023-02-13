Listen: Asteroid appears to make searing noise as it lights up night sky above Europe

Spectacular footage captures the moment an asteroid moved through the night sky over Europe early on Monday morning.

The meteoroid - designated Sar2667 - appears to make a searing noise as it flashes brightly over France, before disappearing into the distance.

The Europen Space Agency earlier said the object was expected to “safely strike” the Earth’s atmosphere near to the French city of Rouen.

For only the seventh time, scientists were able to predict when and where the airburst would happen, after spotting its approach just hours before.

