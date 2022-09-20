Over a dozen sperm whales found dead on southern Australian island

At least 14 sperm whales were found dead on a beach on King Island, near the Tasmania coast, on Monday, 19 September.

Footage shows the deceased beached whales lying on their sides along the water line on the rocky shore.

Australian wildlife authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths of the young whales, all believed to be part of the same bachelor pod.

Officials warned the public to avoid the surrounding waters, in case the corpses attract sharks.

