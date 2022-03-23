Rishi Sunak has announced a 5p cut per litre to fuel duty until March 2023, saying it represents the "biggest cut to fuel duty rates ever".

The chancellor delivered his spring statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, announcing "three immediate measures" to tackle the cost of living crisis.

It will be the second time in two decades that the government has cut fuel duty.

"Not by one, not even by two, but by 5p per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates - ever," Mr Sunak told MPs.

Sign up for our newsletters.