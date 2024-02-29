Mystery ship that vanished with 32 crew members finally found after 120 years

A 120-year-old mystery of a missing ship that vanished off the coast of Australia has finally been solved — thanks to undersea explorers who stumbled upon it by luck.

The SS Nemesis was transporting coal to Melbourne, Australia, in July 1904 when it got caught in a powerful storm off New South Wales and disappeared without a trace, along with its 32 crew members.

In the weeks after, bodies of crew members and fragments of the ship’s wreckage washed ashore at Cronulla Beach — about 18 miles south of Sydney.

But wreckage of the 240ft vessel was never found and its final resting place remained a mystery — until now.

Subsea Professional Marine Services, a remote sensing company searching the ocean floor, accidentally stumbled upon the missing shipwreck.

It was found completely untouched.