Stanley Johnson has denied allegations of inappropriately touching a Conservative MP.

Caroline Nokes alleges the former MEP and father of the current prime minister "smacked her on the backside about as hard as he could" during the Tory party conference in 2003.

Responding to the comments, Mr Johnson claimed to have "no recollection" of the incident or even Ms Nokes, who represents Romsey and Southampton North.

"I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all - but there you go. And no reply. Hey ho, good luck and thanks," he told Sky News.

