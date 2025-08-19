Starmer: ‘Real sense of unity’ at Trump-Zelensky summit

Keir Starmer described Monday’s (18 August) meeting in Washington between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and key European leaders as “good and constructive,” highlighting a unified approach to Ukraine’s security and steps toward further negotiations with Russia.

Sir Keir said the summit produced two key outcomes: First, a coalition of 30 countries that has been coordinating security guarantees for Ukraine will now work directly with the United States, with teams already tasked to develop detailed plans.

Second, there was agreement to move toward a bilateral framework between Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, following a phone call between Trump and the Russian president. Sir Keir stressed that Ukraine must be at the table for discussions on sensitive issues such as territorial disputes and the exchange of prisoners.