Storm Eunice: At least 16 dead after gales sweep across northern Europe

Thousands of lives have been affected by the wrath of Storm Eunice, and many lives have been lost.

Across all of Europe, the death toll as a result of the weather conditions is still growing, with the storm having taken a whopping 16 lives so far.

On Friday, 18 February, Brits and Europeans experienced carnage as wind speeds reached highs of over 190 km/ph.

Rail services were cancelled all day, and people were advised to stay at home as much as possible.

