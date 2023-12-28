Footage shows floodwater rushing down roads in Dumfries, Scotland, on Wednesday evening (27 December) as Storm Gerrit caused dangerous weather conditions.

The Whitesands area of Dumfries was hit by extensive flooding from the River Nith, with Police Scotland warning of road closures.

A flood warning for the area was issued on Wednesday morning and is due to remain in place until early on Thursday.

“This is the current scene on Whitesands in Dumfries,” a social media post, shared just before 10pm, read.

“Please avoid the area at this time. If you are travelling tonight then please drive safely.”