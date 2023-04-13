Storm Noa: United Airlines flight forced to abort landing as strong winds rock plane

A United Airlines plane was forced to abort its landing at Heathrow airport as gusts of wind from Storm Noa rocked the aircraft on Wednesday, 12 April.

The storm caused havoc across England and Wales, with 75mph gusts of wind leaving hundreds of properties without power, downing trees, and delaying travel.

A body was found washed up on the beach after a search operation off Brighton Palace Pier during the heavy winds of the storm.

