This spring, industrial action is being staged among nurses, passport office staff and airport security officers among a host of other sectors.

Some strikes are kicking off this week, with teachers set to walk out on Thursday (27 April), civil servants on Friday, and nurses will begin three days of industrial action from Sunday.

Many are taking action to demand better pay, jobs, and conditions.

Strikes are expected to continue into May.

