Jeremy Corbyn spotted with black eye on picket line after tripping while out running

Jeremy Corbyn was spotted on a picket line on Thursday, 18 August, with a black eye as he joined striking rail workers.

The former Labour leader said that he injured himself tripped over a tree root while out jogging the day previous, suffering a split lip as well.

"I was out running in Finsbury Park and unfortunately a tree root had protruded over the path. Me and the tree root collided and I collided with the ground afterwards. There was nobody else involved...but I love running anyway," Mr Corbyn said.

