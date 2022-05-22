Four men jailed for total of 86 years for murder of university student

Four men have been jailed for life over the murder of a "kind and gentle" university student who was savagely beaten before being thrown to his death from a balcony during a New Year party.

Bill Henham was knocked unconscious and dropped around 11 feet into a courtyard by thugs he met on a night out in 2020.

But Dushane Meikle, 28, Gregory Hawley, 29, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, and Alize Spence, 18, were convicted of killing Mr Henham following a three-month trial that was delayed by Covid.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.