Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be "absurd and completely outrageous" if the UK government went to court to block a second independence referendum.

The first minister told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "For this to end up in court, which is not something I ever want to see, it would mean a Conservative government had refused to respect the democratic wishes of the Scottish people and the outcome of a democratic election and tried to go to the Supreme Court to overturn Scottish democracy."