I escaped the war. My family’s still stuck | UNHEARD

It took Ismail two years to reach the UK from Sudan, where he fled a life defined by conflict and a constant struggle to survive.

Violence erupted in the country in April 2023 when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out.

The 37-year-old began his journey from the city of Al-Fashir, where he was born and raised.

In Independent Studio's latest series UNHEARD, Ismail shares how he risked everything on a dangerous journey to the UK in hopes of supporting his family, many of whom remain in Sudan’s war-ravaged Zamzam refugee camp.