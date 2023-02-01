PMQs: Starmer suggests Sunak is ‘weak’ over handling of Raab bullying scandal

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of being “too weak” to act over bullying allegations facing Dominic Raab.

Eight formal complaints have been submitted against the deputy prime minister.

Mr Raab has previously told the BBC that he is “always mindful of the way I behave” and that the government “takes a zero-tolerance approach to bullying.”

The Labour leader asked the prime minister how he would feel if someone he knew was “forced to work for a bully” because “the man at the top was too weak” to sack him.

