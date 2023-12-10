Rwanda bill only has ‘narrow exemptions’ for appeal against deportation, Gove says

The government’s new Rwanda legislation only leaves “narrow” scope for an appeal against deportation, Michael Gove has said.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday 10 December, the cabinet minister defended Rishi Sunak’s “tough and robust” bill.

Mr Gove said he is confident of Conservative support for the “legally sound” plans and insisted ministers are not “contemplating” a general election if they lose Tuesday’s vote.

Robert Jenrick, however, who resigned as immigration minister over the policy, confirmed he will not support the “weak bill that will not work”.