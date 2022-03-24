Rishi Sunak denies he is "embarrassed" to call himself a tax-cutting chancellor after being accused of raising taxes in his spring statement.

During an appearance on LBC, Mr Sunak was challenged by host Ian Dale over his record, who claimed he has raised more taxes in the past two years than anyone else in the past 50.

The chancellor, however, issued a defiant response, arguing that he had to deal with a "once in a century pandemic" that led to the "biggest economic shock to the country in 350 years".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.