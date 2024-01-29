Rishi Sunak joins students for lesson on dangers of vaping

Rishi Sunak joined school pupils for a lesson on the dangers of disposable vapes.

The Prime Minister met with students, teachers, and parents at the Haughton Academy in Darlington on Monday (29 January), as he announced disposable vapes will be banned and other e-cigarettes placed behind shop counters.

Mr Sunak joined several students to discuss the dangers of vaping, with students telling him about the stress and pressure young people are under.

Students also discussed how the current packaging of vapes makes them more attractive to young people.