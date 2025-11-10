Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley clashed live on air over the Tim Davie BBC Trump edit row.

The BBC director-general and head CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday over accusations the Panorama documentary Trump: A Second Chance? misled viewers by editing a speech the US president gave on January 6 2021.

Discussing the ongoing row on the ITV breakfast show on Monday (10 November), Reid, who previously worked for BBC Breakfast, said: “My defence is not of the documentary. My defence is of the BBC. “

She added: “But the director general going over a misleading edit on Panorama, I find extraordinary.”

Madeley jumped in and said: “It's more than a misleading edit. This is the President of the United States being grievously misrepresented by the flagship documentary of the BBC.”