Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Sydney in a flood emergency that has impacted 50,000 people, officials said.

Emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in their flooded homes around Australia’s largest city.

Around 50,000 have been urged to evacuate the area due to the impact of the extreme weather.

It is the third major flood that many locals have faced so far in 2022.

